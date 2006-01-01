Blueshift Development
A mobile app company that aims to empower and delight.
StenoLogo3 copy.png

Steno: live transcription and recording

With Steno you can transcribe an interview in real-time, or after the fact. And when you're done, you can edit the transcript right on your iPhone or iPad. Your transcript and audio can automatically sync to several services, or you can directly share your work wherever or to whomever you choose. You can even import audio from others apps and transcribe it. And it all works with multiple languages.

Available now!

Record and get transcripts. Live.

Record and get transcripts in real-time!

Multilingual transcription

Choose from multiple languages for your interviews, meetings or classes!

Transcription isn't always perfect. And Steno is ready

Easily edit transcripts. Tap on a word to jump to that point in the audio - and vice versa. And export or sync to services of your choice.

Import your files.

You can take previously recorded audio and add them to Steno to get everything transcribed.

Get recording with information you care about.

Automatically get time, date and optionally location added to your recordings.